Nashville notes

For the first time in 21 years, Garth Brooks will play the Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets for the Saturday, July 29 concert with Trisha Yearwood go on sale Friday, May 19.

RaeLynn will make in-store appearances at Forever 21 in conjunction with her RaVe Tour. The first one is Friday at Jordan Creek Town Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill helped Metro Nashville Mayor Megan Barry proclaim May 10 as Ryman Auditorium Day Wednesday morning at the historic venue. This year, the former church celebrates its 125th anniversary.

