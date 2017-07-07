Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Garth Brooks’ inaugural concert at Atlanta’s new Mercedes-Benz Stadium sold out in just 67 minutes Friday. More than 73,000 fans snapped up tickets to see the CMA Entertainer of the Year and wife Trisha Yearwood on October 12.

Parmalee’s sophomore album, 27861, is set for release on July 21. The title is the zip code of band’s hometown of Parmele, North Carolina.

Newcomers Little Feather have signed a deal with Curb Records. The band’s first single will be “Hillbilly Love Song (Hey Y’all)” with their self-titled debut album to come on September 29.

The video for Kristian Bush’s new release, “Sing Along,” premiered Friday on CMT. You can check out the new clip at CMT.com.

