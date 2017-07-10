Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Nashville’s Charles Esten will stage the free “One Single Year Celebration Concert” Wednesday, July 19 at 6 p.m. CT at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater. The show commemorates the fact that Esten has released a new song #EverySingleFriday for the past 52 weeks.

Lindsay Ell’s new video for “Waiting on You” premiered this weekend on CMT. The newcomer is currently opening for Brad Paisley on his Weekend Warrior World Tour.

The debut single from EMI Nashville’s Brandon Lay is “Speakers, Bleachers and Preachers.”

