Hunter Hayes’ new song, “Rescue,” has been streamed close to 1.5 million times since its release.

Steve Wariner’s father, Roy Monroe Wariner, died Friday at the age of 88. Funeral services will be Tuesday in Russell Springs, Kentucky.

The debut single from new Columbia Nashville trio Levon is called “Ms. Marianne.”

