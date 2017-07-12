Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Luke Combs donated more than $22,000 to Camp Sunshine last Saturday night during his show in Atlanta. The Georgia-based retreat helps children with life-threatening illnesses.

You’ll be able to buy a physical copy of Lauren Alaina’s feature film debut on September 19, when it’s released by Shout! Factory on DVD. The movie Road Less Traveled — which takes its name from her #1 hit — is available digitally now.

Nineties hitmaker Lee Roy Parnell returns with his first studio album in eleven years on August 11. It’s titled Midnight Believer.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...