Nashville notes

Garth Brooks is taking his World Tour with wife Trisha Yearwood to Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They’ll play Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday, September 16. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21.

The countdown is on to this year’s CMA Awards. The nomination round of ballots went out to CMA members this Monday. The 2017 show will be held November 8 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

A bill just passed by the House of Representatives would name the post office in Bakersfield, California after Merle Haggard. The matter now goes to the Senate for a vote.

