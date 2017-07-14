Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Reba McEntire, Lee Ann Womack and Brandy Clark raised more than $50,000 for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America with their Wednesday night benefit at Nashville’s City Winery. Surprise guests Martina McBride, William Michael Morgan and Hunter Hayes also pitched in to help.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love is nominated for Outstanding Television Movie at the Emmys on September 17.

Cassadee Pope has called off her engagement to drummer Rian Dawson, of the band All Time Low.

Duo Thompson Square has parted ways with their label Stoney Creek, an imprint of BBR Music Group.

