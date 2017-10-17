Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Kacey Musgraves tied the knot with singer/songwriter Ruston Kelly this weekend in Tennessee. The two have been engaged since last Christmas Eve.

Look for Dolly Parton on The Chew on Tuesday. You can catch the show at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

Garth Brooks has broken his previous record in Lincoln, Nebraska, selling nearly 67,000 tickets to his five shows that run October 20-22 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Brad Paisley’s new single from his Love and War album will be the track “Heaven South.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...