Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

If you pre-order Lee Brice’s forthcoming, self-titled album, you can instantly download the lead single, “Boy,” as well as the tracks “What Keeps You Up at Night,” “Rumor” and “Songs in the Kitchen.” The record comes out November 3.

Newcomer Devin Dawson’s debut album, Dark Horse, is set for release on January 19. It features his first top-25 single, “All on Me.”

The 2017 re-issue of Reba McEntire‘s latest holiday album is out now. My Kind of Christmas was available exclusively at Cracker Barrel last year, but the new edition adds new songs with Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Darius Rucker and Christian artist Lauren Daigle.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...