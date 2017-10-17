Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

New American Idol judge Lionel Richie has joined the all-star cast of Kenny Rogers’ final concert October 25 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Lionel wrote Kenny’s classic “Lady.”

Nineties hitmakers Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss are hitting the road on a new tour called Chicks with Hits. It kicks off October 19 in Clayton, North Carolina.

Toby Keith’s The Bus Songs just clocked its fourth consecutive week at the top of Billboard’s Comedy Albums chart.

If you missed Country Music Hall-of-Famer Charley Pride performing his classic, “Kiss an Angel Good Morning,” Thursday on ABC’s The View, you can now watch it online.

