Nashville notes

Ricky Skaggs will be this year’s special guest on the annual CSX Santa Train, as it travels from Shelby, Kentucky to Kingsport, Tennessee on November 18 to deliver food, toys and winter clothes to the people of Appalachia. This will be the 75th year for the tradition.

RaeLynn performs her latest single “Lonely Call” Wednesday during the 10 a.m. hour of NBC’s Today show.

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher helped raised $500,000 for Danita’s Children during a fundraiser this weekend in Nashville. The money goes to help the people of Haiti.

If you missed Dierks Bentley’s Tuesday morning appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America, you can see it online now.

You can watch The Chew‘s Clinton Kelly play a game of “I Beg Your Parton” with Dolly herself in a new YouTube video from the legend’s Tuesday appearance on the ABC show.

