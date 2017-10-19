Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Rascal Flatts‘ Jay DeMarcus produced the new track, “Noise,” by iconic country group Shenandoah. The song is the band’s first new country single in two decades, and will be featured on their new BMG album, which is due next year.

CMA Album of the Year nominee Jason Isbell is the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s new Artist in Residence. Tickets for The Nashville Sound music maker’s concerts on December 5, 12, and 19, go on sale Friday, October 27.

You can check out the new video by Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives on YouTube now. “Time Don’t Wait” was shot in the Badlands and Black Hills of South Dakota on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

