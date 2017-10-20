Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Wednesday night’s 2017 CMT Artists of the Year special ranks as the most-watched in the event’s 8-year history. In addition to honoring Chris Stapleton, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan, the 2017 gathering paid tribute to America’s resilience after multiple hurricanes and the tragedy in Las Vegas.

Garth Brooks will play three shows December 1-3 at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. Tickets still remain for the World Tour stop with wife Trisha Yearwood.

The charitable arm of the Academy of Country Music has donated a quarter-million dollars to help in the aftermath of the Las Vegas Shooting. ACM Lifting Lives gave $200K to MGM’s Victim Relief & First Responders’ Fund, $25K to the National Compassion Fund, and $25K to the Friends of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Foundation. The Academy holds its annual awards show in Vegas each spring.

