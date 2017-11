Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Newcomer Ryan Kinder will kick off his 14-city headlining tour November 10 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Runaway June’s new video for “Wild West” will premiere November 11 on CMT Hot 20 Countdown. You can catch the show Saturdays and Sundays starting at 9 a.m. ET.

If you missed Kip Moore performing his #1 hit “More Girls Like You” on the Today show, you can catch his visit with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb online.

