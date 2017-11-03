Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

George Strait raised more than $1.5 million for Feherty’s Troops First Foundation at his 7th annual Vaqueros Del Mar Invitational golf tournament, concert and auction last week in Boerne, Texas. The money will go to help wounded veterans.

Kelsea Ballerini guests on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Friday night at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.

If you missed CMA hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood talking with Robin Roberts Thursday morning on ABC’s Good Morning America, you can catch up online. They’ll host the 51st Annual CMA Awards next Wednesday starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

