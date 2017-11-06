Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Two-time chart-topper Luke Combs joined the CMA Foundation on Friday to present a $1 million grant to the Houston, Texas Independent School District. $800,000 of the money will go to music education, while the remainder will help with recovery from Hurricane Harvey. The contribution comes from money raised during the summer’s CMA Music Festival

Tucker Beathard’s debut album, Dear Someone, is set to be released November 17. It features his #2 debut single, “Rock On.”

The Bellamy Brothers, Howard and David, plan to release their autobiography next year, titled Let Your Love Flow — The Life and Times of the Bellamy Brothers.

You can check out Chris Stapleton’s “Scarecrow in the Garden” via an audio-only video on YouTube now. The track is the second one released so far from Chris’s new album, From A Room: Volume 2, which comes out December 1.

