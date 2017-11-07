Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Lindsay Ell partnered with the CMA Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee to help open the Notes for Notes recording studio at the Cleveland Park Boys & Girls Club in Nashville on November 6.

Newcomer Carly Pearce celebrates her first Gold single with “Every Little Thing.” She is the only solo female with a charting country debut single to achieve this major milestone in 2017.

RaeLynn has partnered with Too Faced Cosmetics for a global beauty campaign. The singer is the official face of the cosmetic line’s Life’s a Festival collection which includes Rainbow Strobe Highlighter and Unicorn Tears Bronzer, both available for purchase beginning February 15, 2018.

A Thousand Horses will join Kid Rock‘s Greatest Show on Earth Tour in 2018. The tour kicks off in Nashville on January 19.

