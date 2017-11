Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Billy Ray Cyrus’s re-recording of his classic track “Some Gave All” will be available to download for free on his website in honor of Veterans’ Day. You can also watch for Billy Ray Friday on World News Tonight with David Muir at 6:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Shania Twain will release her Christmas-themed duet with Nick Jonas, “Say All You Want for Christmas,” on Friday. You can check out a preview of the tune on the country/pop superstar’s Instagram.

