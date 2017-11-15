Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Keith Urban, Eric Church and Florida Georgia Line will headline the sixth annual Tortuga Music Festival April 6-8 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Country-Music-Hall-of-Famer Kris Kristofferson and Jamey Johnson are both set to play MerleFest 2018 April 26-29 in Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Brent Cobb’s headlining Ain’t a Road Too Long Tour kicks off February 16 in Memphis.

Craig Morgan is partnering with Lot18.com to launch his own wine. You can pick up a bottle of Craig’s Old Tattoo Cabernet Sauvignon online.

