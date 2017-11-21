Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Grand Ole Opry star John Conlee will release his new album, Classics 3, on January 26. In addition to hits like “Got My Heart Set on You,” the record also includes several new songs.

Both Wynonna and Craig Campbell will perform at the 2017 National Christmas Tree Lighting. You can watch the ceremony December 4 on Hallmark Channel.

Lee Ann Womack and Willie Nelson have recorded a new version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” for the holiday season. You can preview the track on Soundcloud now.

