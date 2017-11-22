Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

John Rich is going into business with Eastside Distilling, Inc. The two are partnering to create varieties of whiskey, vodka and rum under the brand name Redneck Riviera.

Be sure to tune in to The View on Wednesday, as Garth Brooks guests on the weekday ABC talk show that starts at 11 a.m. ET.

Marty Stuart will celebrate his 25th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry during two shows on Friday, December 1 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville.

The new Conway Twitty collection Timeless: Never Before Released Recordings is available now. It’s the first music by the “Hello Darlin’” singer to be available on vinyl in 26 years.

