Nashville notes

Old Dominion guests Thursday on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan. You can catch the show after Good Morning America on most ABC stations.

Walker Hayes’ top 20 single, “You Broke Up with Me,” has been certified gold, ahead of the release of his debut album, boom., on December 8.

Charlie Worsham’s first book, Follow Your Heart: A Guitar, A Tattoo, and One Man’s Country Music Journey, is available now. Proceeds go to Worsham’s scholarship fund, which helps teens in his hometown of Grenada, Mississippi.

You can get to know two of Brantley Gilbert’s biggest fans in the premiere episode of the Opry’s new YouTube series, Fandom: Fully Committed.

