Nashville notes

The Country Music Association presented 18-time CMA-winner and Hall-of-Famer Vince Gill with the CMA Foundation Humanitarian Award Wednesday at a reception in the Hall’s CMA Theater.

Naomi Judd will guest on NBC’s Today show on Tuesday, promoting the paperback release of her book, River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope.

If you missed Old Dominion performing their latest single, “Written in the Sand,” Thursday on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, you can watch it online.

