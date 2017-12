Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Colt Ford has announced his DYNAMITE Tour. The singer kicks off the trek on Dec. 15 and the dates run through June of 2018.

Kane Brown will appear on Good Morning America on Dec. 6 for the national TV premiere of his new single, “Heaven.”

Old Crow Medicine Show join Grammy-nominated pop star Kesha for a new episode of CMT Crossroads, airing Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

