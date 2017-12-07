Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Zac Brown Band‘s Camp Southern Ground, which aims to challenge, educate and inspire children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and learning and attention issues, raised more than $1.7 million during its annual An Evening to Remember event.

Home Free has released their version of “Silent Night” just in time for the holidays. The group will perform the song throughout their A Country Christmas Tour, which wraps on Dec. 31.

John Prine has announced a series of tour dates for 2018. The tour kicks off at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on April 13, and tickets go on sale December 8.

Brett Eldredge will be up bright and early Tuesday, December 12, to perform his latest single, “The Long Way,” and “Glow,” the title track of his Christmas album, on Good Morning America. The show starts at 7 a.m. ET.

