Nashville notes

Reba McEntire will serve as guest co-host on The Talk on CBS today at 2 p.m. ET.

Phil Vassar will perform a festive set on the Fox network’s Fox & Friends on December 12 between 6 and 9 a.m. ET.

A Margaritaville-themed hotel is in the planning stages and scheduled to open in Nashville in 2019. The 12-story building reportedly will have 217 rooms, an outdoor pool and roof-top bar. The Jimmy Buffett-inspired hotel began construction this week in Music City.

