Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Eighties hitmaker Sylvia is set to release her new album, Second Bloom, on June 8. Subtitled The Hits Re-Imagined, the project boasts re-recordings of her biggest songs, like “Nobody” and “Drifter.”

You can stream or download the tracks “Good Company,” “Play It By Heart,” and “Best Cold Beer,” from newcomer Ryan Griffin now. Ryan co-wrote Kelsea Ballerini‘s #1, “Dibs,” and hot producer busbee helped craft the new tunes.

Tyler Mahan Coe, the host and producer of the popular podcast Cocaine & Rhinestones: The History of Country Music, will interview Ashley Monroe during a June 9 Songwriter Session at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Eleven-year-old internet sensation Mason Ramsey has already topped the iTunes Country Songs chart with his debut single, “Famous,” which was written by Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard and Canaan Smith, among others. You can follow the whirlwind month the youngster has had in a new video now posted on YouTube.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...