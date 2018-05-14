Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

If you missed Carrie Underwood‘s Thursday morning appearance on the Today show, you can watch the interview online now.

Singer/songwriter Lori McKenna‘s new album, The Tree, comes out July 20. Tim McGraw‘s “Humble and Kind” and Little Big Town‘s “Girl Crush” are just two of the monster hits she’s written.

Show Me State native Sara Evans explains how to make “Missouri Dirt Cake” in a new video from Southern Living.

Dan + Shay have released a new video for the track “All to Myself,” from their forthcoming third album. You can check it out on YouTube.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.







Like this: Like Loading...