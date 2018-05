Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Granger Smith, Gretchen Wilson and Colt Ford will all be brand ambassadors for John Rich‘s Redneck Riviera Whiskey. Part of the proceeds go to Folds of Honor, to help the families of veterans.

RaeLynn‘s debut single for Warner Nashville, “Love Triangle,” has been certified platinum.

You can check out Devin Dawson‘s new live performance video for his latest single, “Asking for a Friend,” on YouTube.

