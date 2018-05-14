Nashville notes

Dustin LynchBrett YoungLauren AlainaJustin MooreChris Janson, Chase RiceCam and Rodney Atkins join the lineup for the Gulf Coast Jam August 31-September 2 in Panama City Beach, Florida. Thomas RhettFlorida Georgia Line, and Eric Church will headline. 

If you missed Luke Bryan discussing American Idol Monday night on ABC’S Jimmy Kimmel Live!, you can catch up online

Sugarland sang their new single, “Babe,” Tuesday morning on Live with Kelly and Ryan. You can check out their performance online now. 

