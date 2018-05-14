Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Dustin Lynch, Brett Young, Lauren Alaina, Justin Moore, Chris Janson, Chase Rice, Cam and Rodney Atkins join the lineup for the Gulf Coast Jam August 31-September 2 in Panama City Beach, Florida. Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line, and Eric Church will headline.

If you missed Luke Bryan discussing American Idol Monday night on ABC’S Jimmy Kimmel Live!, you can catch up online.

Sugarland sang their new single, “Babe,” Tuesday morning on Live with Kelly and Ryan. You can check out their performance online now.

