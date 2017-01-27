Neil Young, Jackson Browne, Rush’s Lee & Lifeson to Induct Rock Hall Class of 2017

Courtesy of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Tickets for the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will be held at Brooklyn, New York’s Barclays Center on April 7, will go on sale Friday, February 3 at, 10 a.m. ET.

A release from the Rock Hall notes that Citi cardmembers can get the jump on fellow fans with presale starting Monday, January 30, at 10 a.m. ET.

The ceremony will see Journey, ELO, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Joan Baez and Yes inducted; Jackson Browne is set to induct Baez, while Neil Young will do the honors for fans and colleagues Pearl Jam, and Rush‘s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson will induct fellow prog-rock gods Yes.

Tickets start at $50, and those, as well as pricier VIP packages, can be purchased through ticketmaster.com, barclayscenter.com, or by phone at (800) 745-3000.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at Barclays Center starting Saturday, February 4 at noon, provided they’re not sold out by then.

