New Star Shining: Kelsea Ballerini and Jake Owen unwrap new Christmas covers this season

Epic Records

Kelsea Ballerini is rubbing elbows with the modern-day queen of Christmas on the soundtrack for the new animated film, The Star.

Mariah Carey, who’s known for her massive holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” contributes a new song, also titled “The Star.” Kelsea covers the country/bluegrass standard, “Children Go Where I Send Thee,” while Jake Owen does his version of “What Child Is This?”.

A cappella sensation Pentatonix, pop stars Fifth Harmony, and Christian artists Kirk Franklin, Yolanda Adams and Casting Crowns also contribute tracks to the film.

The movie, which comes out November 17, tells the nativity story through the eyes of the animals.

The soundtrack for The Star will be available October 27.

Here’s the complete track listing:

“The Star” — Mariah Carey

“Children Go Where I Send Thee” — Kelsea Ballerini

“We Three Kings” — Kirk Franklin

“Can You See” — Fifth Harmony

“Life Is Good” — A Great Big World

“Mary, Did You Know” — Zara Larsson

“O Holy Night” — Yolanda Adams

“What Christmas Means to Me” — Saving Forever

“Breath of Heaven (Mary’s Song)” — Jessie James Decker

“His Eye Is on the Sparrow” — Casting Crowns

“What Child Is This?” — Jake Owen

“Carol of the Bells” — Pentatonix

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...