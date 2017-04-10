Newcomer Luke Combs set to storm the top ten with “Hurricane”

Columbia Nashville

Newcomer Luke Combs heads into the week about to mark a career milestone: his debut single, “Hurricane,” is on the verge of cracking the top ten.

“I’m just hoping it keeps going,” the North Carolina native says. “It’s super-cool. It’s a ton of dreams realized at one time, y’know. And obviously, we’re out on the tour with Brantley [Gilbert] doing the arenas now…What a lucky guy!” He means himself, not Brantley.

The 27-year-old went from doing his own club dates to joining The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour just as “Hurricane” started getting played on the radio.

“Hearing a thousand people a night sing it back is awesome, but then you go into the fifteen and twenty thousand range,” he says of the arenas on the Brantley tour.

“You don’t really realize the impact that radio can have for you as an artist,” he goes on. “It’s such a cool thing to be able to go out there and meet fans who say ‘If it wasn’t for somebody playing “Hurricane,” I would have never heard it,’ you know.”

Fans will be hearing a lot more from Luke when his first album, This One’s for You, comes out June 2.

