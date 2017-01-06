Nicole Kidman Talks Parenting, Allowances and “Kissy-Kissy Time” with Keith Urban

ABC/Image Group LA

It turns out Keith Urban is the real disciplinarian in the Urban/Kidman household. That’s one of the things his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, reveals in her Minute with the Moms segment, which is featured on Denise Albert and Melissa Gerstein’s blog.

“Keith’s tougher,” Nicole admits, when asked about her parenting approach. “I’m working on that to be stronger with some of those things, because I’m a pushover,” she says.

Eight-year-old Sunday and six-year-old Faith also get an allowance for “contributing just to the family, not for actual chores,” she tells The Moms.

And when the girls are home and mommy and daddy want to, um…y’know…?

Nicole says “We go, ‘Mommy and Daddy need to have kissy-kissy time.’”

You can check out Nicole’s conversations with The Moms on YouTube.

