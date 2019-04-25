Nineties hitmaker Hal Ketchum sidelined by Alzheimer’s

Beth Gwinn/Redferns

There’s sad news about nineties hitmaker Hal Ketchum: His wife Andrea announced over the weekend he’s no longer able to tour or perform because he’s dealing with Alzheimer’s.

“Unfortunately, Hal is suffering from Alzheimer’s/ Dementia,” his wife posted on his Facebook page. “He has been battling this for some time now, but because of his love for his fans, he continued performing as long as it was possible.”

The post continues: “Dementia is an exhausting and confusing illness and now it’s time for Hal to stay home with loved ones. Hal is otherwise healthy and happy, enjoying time with his family and friends.”

Starting in 1991, the 66-year-old enjoyed a string of hits like “Small Town Saturday Night,” “Past the Point of Rescue,” “Sure Love,” “Hearts Are Gonna Roll,” and “Mama Knows the Highway,” just to name a few. He was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1994.

