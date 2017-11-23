No “Dust on the Bottle” here: David Lee Murphy returns to radio

Reviver Entertainment Group

“Dust on the Bottle” hitmaker David Lee Murphy is officially back on country radio…with a little help from his pal Kenny Chesney.

The two duet on “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” which just debuted in the top 40.

“I knew when I heard it, it was a big ole hit,” Kenny says. “And as much as I would’ve loved to have had it for one of my records, I was happy when David Lee said he wanted to cut it.”

“He deserves to have a song as good as this,” Kenny adds, “and I was — as I know I’ve said — really happy that he asked me to sing on it with him, because some songs just feel good going down.”

David Lee wrote “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” which is the lead single from his forthcoming No Zip Code album. Kenny co-produced the record as well.

