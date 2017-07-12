No laundry, and you get to thank your parents: Luke Combs reflects on the effects of a “Hurricane”

River House Artists/Columbia Nashville

The good news is, if you have a #1 country hit, laundry is no longer a concern.

That’s one of the things Luke Combs revealed Tuesday night in Nashville, at his party for his two-week #1, “Hurricane.”

“It’s changed a lot of things, man,” the North Carolina native said. “You know, I’m a lot busier than I used to be. I’m about to move here pretty soon to a different part of town. So there’s a lot of things that come with it, man… like somebody does my laundry now, which is weird, you know — which I’m fine with that. It makes things a lot easier. But I definitely would have never expected having somebody doing my laundry, to say the least.”

And one of the best parts is, you get to thank your mom and dad for always supporting you.

“Oh man! My parents are psyched, man!” Luke said excitedly. “You know, I got to give them a gold record and stuff like that, send them a platinum record soon, you know. It’s been great. My parents have always been super supportive of the music thing and regardless of how dumb it was when I dropped out of college, you know, they’ve been supportive, man. And so I couldn’t be more thankful… obviously.”

Luke’s second single from his This One’s For You album is “When It Rains It Pours.”

