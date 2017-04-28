Nobody puts Lady A in a corner: Lady Antebellum’s link to ABC’s new “Dirty Dancing” remake

Virgin/Deepwell Records

Lady Antebellum’s new HEART BREAK album won’t be out until June 9, but fans are in for a surprise several weeks before, thanks to the soundtrack for ABC’s new Dirty Dancing remake.

For the new TV version, Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood cover “Hey Baby,” Bruce Channel’s #1 hit from 1962. It was one of only 12 tracks included on the original soundtrack for the 1987 film starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.

In the new incarnation of the coming-of-age tale, Abigail Breslin stars as Baby, with newcomer Colt Prattes taking over the Swayze role. The soundtrack comes out May 19, ahead of the three-hour premiere Wednesday, May 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...