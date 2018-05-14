Okay, that does impress us some: Shania’s back and better than ever

Sunny Martini

Shania Twain is back and better than ever, judging from the reviews and ticket sales for her new tour.

The Canadian country/pop icon launched her NOW trek last week, with sold-out shows in Tacoma, Washington and Vancouver, British Columbia. She cranks things up again Thursday night with another full house in Edmonton, Alberta.

Fans can expect a set list of twenty or more songs, featuring a mix of her classic hits and tunes from her latest album, NOW. The massive production and elaborate costume changes we’ve come to expect from Shania are there as well.

Shania’s first tour in three years is just the beginning of an especially busy season for the superstar. This summer, she’ll shoot the new Real Country talent competition in Nashville, with its USA Network premiere set for fall. She’ll also be hosting this year’s Canadian Country Music Awards on September 9.

The NOW tour continues on to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on Saturday, before playing Winnipeg, Manitoba on Sunday. Shania hits St. Paul, Minnesota and Sioux Falls, South Dakota next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...