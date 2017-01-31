Old Dominion’s Trevor Rosen Teases Mysterious New Single

ABC/Image Group LA

With the opening weekend of Miranda Lambert’s Highway Vagabond Tour now under his belt, Old Dominion’s Trevor Rosen is looking forward to spending the next few months with his new road family.

“It’s been everything that we expected and it’s been a lot of fun,” he says of the trek with Miranda. “She’s amazing and we’ve gotten to have a couple of drinks next to Wanda and get to know her a little better,” he adds, name-checking Miranda’s 1954 Airstream, which she calls “Wanda the Wanderer.”

Meanwhile, OD is busy working to finish their sophomore record.

“We’re going in with [producer] Shane [McAnally] again next week to cut some more stuff,” Trevor says. “I think we’ve got about seven done and it’s shaping up pretty good. I’m actually really excited about it.”

He adds, “We’re starting to get some new mixes done and everything, and probably have another single here coming up pretty soon,” then teases, “There’s a lot of mystery around it, so I can’t say any more than that.”

