On “The Devil Don’t Sleep,” Brantley Gilbert Opens Up About the Last Three Years

When Brantley Gilbert’s new album, The Devil Don’t Sleep, comes out at the end of January, it’ll be close to three years since he put out 2014’s Just as I Am. Since the Jefferson, Georgia native is always writing from personal experience, it’s no wonder the new set boasts a generous 16 tracks, plus 10 more on the deluxe edition.

“A lot has happened, and anyone who knows me knows that every album is another chapter of my life,” Brantley says.

While he may be writing from his own perspective, the man behind Jason Aldean’s “Dirt Road Anthem” believes everyone can find something to relate to in his songs.

“Even though it’s my life, even though some of what I write about is very specific to what happens to me, I think the challenges, the places where we figure things out, are all the same,” Brantley explains. “No matter what we’re facing, realizations all mean the same things.”

The album’s first single, “The Weekend,” has already broken into the top 20. The Devil Don’t Sleep comes out January 27, just before Brantley kicks off the tour of the same name February 2 in Reading, Pennsylvania.

