On the wings of a Dove: Reba McEntire vies for Christian music’s equivalent of a Grammy, tonight in Nashville

Reba McEntire has a shot at a career first: Tonight at Allen Arena on the campus of Nashville’s Lipscomb University, the Country-Music-Hall-of-Famer could win her very first Dove Award.

The Oklahoma native is up for both Album and Recorded Song of the Year in the Bluegrass/Country/Roots category at Christian music’s equivalent of the Grammys. Reba is nominated for the track “Back to God” from her Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope project.

“It’s wonderful,” she tells ABC Radio. “I was very honored to get nominated for the album and the song. It’s great to be accepted, no matter what kind of genre of music you’re singing. But it was a thrill for me. I was very grateful.”

Reba is set to sing on the show as well. You can watch her performance — and see if she wins — when the 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on TBN.

