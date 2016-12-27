Warner Music Nashville

Just like the classic country song from Loretta Lynn says, “One’s on the Way” for Ashley Monroe.

The “Lonely Tonight” hitmaker revealed she and her husband are expecting their first baby, sharing her ultrasound photo on Instagram.

“Best present ever,” she added. “Merry Christmas everyone. So many new things coming in 2017!!”

The 30-year-old married her husband, John Danks, who plays for the Atlanta Braves, in a 2013 ceremony at Tennessee’s Blackberry Farm. Blake Shelton officiated, while his then-wife, Ashley’s best friend and Pistol Annies bandmate Miranda Lambert, was maid of honor.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Best present ever. Merry Christmas everyone.. So many new things coming in 2017!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HaSRqlEihU — Ashley Monroe (@ashleymonroe) December 25, 2016

Like this: Like Loading...