Oops, I did it again: Chris Lane crawls on all fours at Britney Spears show

ABC/Image Group LA

Quite a few Nashville folks checked out Britney Spears Vegas show while they were in Sin City for this weekend’s Academy of Country Music Awards, including Chris Lane, who definitely had a concert experience he won’t soon forget!

The pop icon called the “Fix” hitmaker onstage during her set at The Axis at Planet Hollywood, and from there, things only got more interesting. Britney and her dancers fitted Chris with a harness and chains, before having him get down on all fours, as she walked him across the stage on a leash.

“When I woke up yesterday I had no idea my night was gonna go like this…” Chris shared on social media, along with a video of his guest spot in the show. “@BritneySpears thanks for the spankin’,” he added.

Chris’s current single, “For Her,” is closing in on country’ top 30.

