Parmalee rolls out “Sunday Morning” as wake-up call to sophomore album

Parmalee’s new single from their forthcoming sophomore album is “Sunday Morning,” a tune co-written by lead singer Matt Thomas.

“The song is about getting back to that one person who makes you feel easy… the one that brings the crazy down a notch,” Matt says. “It’s kinda like waking up on a calm Sunday morning.”

The new track is available to stream or download now. You can also check out an audio-only version of “Sunday Morning” on YouTube.

The sophomore album from the North Carolina band is due sometime this summer, following their debut that boasts three top-ten hits, including the #1 “Carolina.”

Parmalee is set to take the stage of the legendary Grand Ole Opry Tuesday.

