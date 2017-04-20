Put It Off Until Tomorrow: Basketball alters Tim & Faith’s schedule

ABC/Image Group LA

The success of Atlanta’s basketball team is throwing a kink into Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s schedule.

The superstar couple is postponing their Saturday Soul2Soul show at Philips Arena, so the Atlanta Hawks can take on the Charlotte Hornets in game 3 of the first-round of the NBA’s Eastern Conference playoffs.

Fans won’t have to wait too long to see the “Speak to a Girl” hitmakers, however. They’d already accounted for the playoff possibility and will instead play their Atlanta show on Sunday.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...