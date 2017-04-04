RaeLynn’s all the rage: New album debuts at top of “Billboard” Country Albums Chart

Warner Music Nashville

The number one country album this week is by a female artist. RaeLynn’s debut WildHorse has entered the Billboard country album chart at #1, and also made the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart.

RaeLynn joins an elite few female country artists whose debut albums have bowed at the top of the chart. Wildhorse is the highest-charting album by a female since Maren Morris hit #1 with Hero nearly a year ago.

Upon hearing the news backstage after her ACM Party for a Cause performance over the weekend, RaeLynn was thrilled.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me,” she said in a statement. “Having a single that’s top 30 and a number one debut record is a dream come true.”

RaeLynn co-wrote 11 of the album’s 12 songs, including the lead single, “WildHorse,” a touching, cross-generational poem written about RaeLynn’s mother by her grandmother.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...