RaeLynn’s ready to share her “Love Triangle” with Seth Meyers

ABC/Image Group LA

We first met RaeLynn as a member of Blake Shelton’s team during the second season of The Voice, so it’s only appropriate that she’d make her late-night-TV debut on NBC, the reality competition show’s network.

RaeLynn will perform her top-30 hit, “Love Triangle,” Thursday, April 27 on Late Night with Seth Meyers. You can watch for the Texas native starting at 12:35 a.m. on NBC.

A week earlier, on April 20, RaeLynn kicks off her very first headlining trek in Columbus, Ohio. She’ll showcase tunes from her first album, Wildhorse, which recently debuted at the top of Billboard’s country albums chart.

