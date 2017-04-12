Rascal Flatts gets “Back to Us” with a classic power ballad

BMLG

Rascal Flatts’ tenth studio album won’t be out until May 19, but you can stream the title track now, or download it by pre-ordering the record.

“Back to Us” is a classic Rascal Flatts power ballad that finds the protagonist vowing to return to his roots to save his faltering relationship. Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus have said Back to Us felt like a fitting title for this project since making the self-produced album felt like a throwback to their beginnings.

The set’s first single, “Yours If You Want It,” just broke into country’s top 15.

