Rascal Flatts tries to “Drop the Mic” on Boyz II Men

Who’ll Drop the Mic first?

That’s the question, as Rascal Flatts squares off against legendary R&B group Boyz II Men tonight on TBS’s spin-off, which originally started as a popular skit on The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS.

Along the way, you’ll be able to sample the alleged rap talents of Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney, as each of the vocal-powerhouse-bands try to outdo the other.

You can catch Drop the Mic with Rascal Flatts and Boyz II Men starting at 10:30 p.m. ET Tuesday on TBS.

